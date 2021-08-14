Raksha Bandhan 2021: IRCTC Special Offer to Women Passengers on Rakhi Festival

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to announce an offer to women travellers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. IRCTC works as a subsidiary of the Indian Railway and is providing 5 per cent cashback to those women who travel on Tejas Express.

The IRCTC said, “At present, the special discounts are offered only on Tejas Express, but we are planning to launch more offers ahead of the festival on other trains as well.” The women commuters can avail of the cashback offer on Lucknow-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes of Tejas Express travelling from August 15 to August 24, 2021, it added.

An official clarified that this offer will not be valid for those who book their travel tickets between these days. But, they will be eligible for the discount if they are travelling in the Tejas Express between the given dates.

The IRCTC official informed that the amount of cashback will be directly debited to the bank accounts used to book tickets. The offer is also valid for those women travellers who booked their tickets before the announcement of cashback.

However, the IRCTC has issued special guidelines for travellers to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask is mandatory on the train as well as on the railway campus.

The Indian Railways restarted services of the Tejas Express from August 7 between Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow (train number 82501/02 and Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad (train number 82901/02). The trains are being operated on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.