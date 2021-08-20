Raksha Bandhan 2021: History, Significance, Date, Time and Everything You Need to Know

Raksha Bandhan 2021: The brother-sister relationship is honoured on Raksha Bandhan, which means "safety" and "bond." It falls on August 22 this year, on the full moon day, or Purnima, in the Hindu calendar month of Shravan. Every sister ties a thread around her brother's wrist as a symbol of her unwavering faith in him and her prayers for his long life on this day. In exchange, the brother swears to make her happy throughout his life and to safeguard her from all harm.

Raksha Bandhan 2021 timings

In many regions of India, Raksha Bandhan is also known as Rakhi, after the decorative thread sisters tie on their brothers' wrists. While it can be celebrated all day, there is a certain time when the age-old tradition of tying the rakhi should be carried out.

The Purnima Tithi for Raksha Bandhan 2021, according to the Hindu Panchang, will begin at 7 p.m. on August 21 and end at 5:31 p.m. on August 22.

The auspicious time for tying the rakhi, however, will begin at 6:15 a.m. on August 22 and end at 5:31 p.m. on the same day.

History of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan has its origins in a well-known event from the Mahabharata epic. Lord Krishna was once flying a kite when the string severed one of his fingers. To stop the bleeding, Draupadi tore a piece of her saree and tied it around Krishna's finger. Krishna was moved by her gesture and promised her that he would protect her from all evils for the rest of his life.

When sisters tie rakhi these days, brothers present them with presents and sweets. Sweet dishes are prepared at home, and everyone in the family is dressed in new clothing.