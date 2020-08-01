NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh died on Saturday afternoon after prolonged illness. He was 64.

According to media reports, he was keeping unwell for long and was in Singapore for some months undergoing treatment. He suffered from kidney failure in 2013.

In another report, it is learnt that he was in ICU and his family was by his side.

Singh was born on January 27, 1956, in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He was an alumnus of the of St. Xavier's College and University College of Law, Kolkata where he completed his LLB.

Singh was a former general secretary of the Samajwadi Party. He was very close to Mulayam Singh Yadav. In 2010, Amar Singh resigned from all party posts and was soon expelled.

Singh was very active on his social media accounts. Earlier today, Amar Singh extended Eid greetings to his followers on Tiwtter and also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary.

Several politicians have condoled the death of the minister. Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in a message said, "I pay my homage to the untimely demise of Shri Amar Singh. I express my condolences to his family members in this time of sorrow and pray that his soul rests in peace."

Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh too expressed his condolences. In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said he is saddened to hear about the death of Amar Singh. "He had friendly relations with all political parties."