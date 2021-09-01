NEW DELHI: For the first time since the establishment of the Rajya Sabha in the country, a Telugu person Dr. Parasaram Pattabhi Keshava Ramacharyulu has been appointed as the new Secretary-General of the Upper House. Ramacharyulu, who has been a Secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat since 2018, has been selected by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for the highest post in the Secretariat. Dr. Ramacharyulu succeeds Desh Dipak Verma and will take charge on Wednesday afternoon.

Keshava Ramacharyulu is the first insider to have risen from the ranks of the secretariat to the top post in the about 70 years of the establishment of the Rajya Sabha, a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat said. Nine such insiders have become the secretary general of Lok Sabha so far, it also said.

Born on March 20th, 1958, Ramacharyulu has nearly 40 years of experience in handling various aspects of the functioning of Parliament and legislative affairs. He joined the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in 1983 after working for a year in the Lok Sabha. He also served as the Special Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Legislature in 2017.

A law graduate and an MA in Political Science, Ramacharyulu was awarded PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2005 for his work on the Committee System of the Indian Parliament and the US Congress: A Comparative Study. As Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, he laid the foundation of the tradition of communicating with MPs in their mother tongue from the office of the Chairman.