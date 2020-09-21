NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fifth time till September 22 9 am after protesting Opposition members refused to leave the house.

The House suspended eight members for a week, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanjay singh, Congress’s Rajeev Satav and CPM’s KK Ragesh for the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha a day before by the opposition members during the passage of two farm bills. Apart from O’Brien, TMC’s Dola Sen, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and CPM's Elamaram Kareem.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also rejected a notice for no confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh on the grounds that proper procedure was not followed. Naidu condemned the unruly behaviour and "threats" to Harivansh during the passage of the farm bills.

Naidu was quoted by NDTV as saying, “I am pained at what happened yesterday. It defies logic. It is a bad day for Rajya Sabha.”

Shortly thereafter, Parliamentary Affairs Ministers read out a motion seeking suspension of eight members for the remainder of the session. Naidu put the motion to vote and it was carried by voice vote.

The suspended MPs refused to the leave the house, saying they were not even given a chance to explain themselves, because of which the house was adjourned multiple times.

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The second bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, provides for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services, as reported by a news agency.