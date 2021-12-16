Rajya Sabha: 38 Crore Unorganised Workers In The Country, Labour Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli stated that there are 38 crore unorganised workers in the country in a written reply to a question posed by YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Minister said that this was clearly mentioned in the Periodic Labor Force Survey in 2017-18. The Prime Minister said that as on December 9, 45.83 lakh workers were registered in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan pension scheme.

The minister explained that those between the ages of 18 and 40 who are not members of government schemes like EPFO, ESIC, NPS subject to a monthly income of Rs 15,000 are eligible to join the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana Pension Scheme. Of the 45 lakh workers registered under the scheme so far, 31 lakh workers' accounts are maintained through auto-debit. The penalty was lifted for those who did not pay the premium during the period to provide solace to the workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he stated.

Also Read: Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy Meets AP CM YS Jagan, To Partner With AP On Skill Development