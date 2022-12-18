Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mormugao into Indian Navy 

Dec 18, 2022, 17:25 IST
Mumbai: Giving a major fillip to the Indian Navy's maritime and combat capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday commissioned the indigenous stealth guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday. 

The commissioning ceremony of INS Mormugao was held in Mumbai which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. 

“It is also an example of our indigenous defence production capability. In future, we will do shipbuilding for the world,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. 

The stealth guided missile destroyer is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai. 

The INS Mormugao warship measuring 163 metres by 17 metres, is named after the historic port city of Mormugao in Goa. It is the second of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers. The warship is packed with sophisticated state of the art weapons and sensors such as Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. It can fight under nuclear, biological and chemical warfare conditions.

