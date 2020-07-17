LEH: In the wake of border row with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on Friday, July 17 on a day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the region. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army chief Gen M M Naravane accompanied Singh on the visit.

While addressing Indian Army and ITBP personnel at Lukung, he asserted that talks are underway to resolve the border dispute, while adding that "not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world".

"Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute, but to what extent it can be resolved, I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better," the defence minister was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The defence minister paid tributes to the 20 slain Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last month.

“Recently what happened between troops of India and China at PP14, how some of our personnel sacrificed their lives protecting our border. I am happy to meet all of you but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them,” Singh said, as quoted by a channel.

His trip comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3 during which he also addressed troops and signalled the country's firmness in dealing with the India-China border row.

Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 but the trip was deferred.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

RM with the troops who participated in the para dropping and other military exercise at Stakna. pic.twitter.com/mN67nsGiAh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 17, 2020

#WATCH Ladakh: Troops of Indian Armed Forces carry out para dropping exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. pic.twitter.com/TX4eVOkeT0 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian Army & ITBP personnel at Lukung, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. @ANI pic.twitter.com/KqwShXeQeK — Gopinath Sridhar (@gopitweet) July 17, 2020