CHENNAI: Nalini Sriharan who was sentenced to life imprisonment for her role in the assassination case of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi attempted suicide on Monday night. According to her lawyer, she has allegedly attempted suicide. Nalini has been in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Central prison for the last 29 years. She was arrested in 1991 because of her involvement in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

Lawyer Pugalenthi speaking to a news channel asserted that Nalini has tried to take such an extreme step for the first time in the last 29 years. He further added that there was allegedly a quarrel between Nalini and another life convict. The lawyer said that the other inmate escalated the issue to the jailer and following that Nalini attempted suicide.

Nalini 's husband Murugan, who is also in jail for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, requested the lawyer to move Nalini from jail in Vellore to prison in Puzhal. The lawyer added that there would soon be a legal request for the same.

Nalini was a close aide to an LTTE leader and a defendant in the case identified as Murugan, who was arrested a month after the assassination and sentenced to death. The other life convicts are AG Perarivalan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Robert Pyas.