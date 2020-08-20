NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," Modi tweeted.

Vice-president of India Venkaiah Nadi remembered his contributions to the IT sector.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. His contributions to IT sector will always be remembered," Naidu said in a tweet.

Rajiv Gandhi took the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In October 1984, at the age of 40, he assumed office of the PM and became the youngest individual to hold the office. He served in the post till December 2, 1989.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in May 1991.

The Congress observes the day as "Sadbhavna Divas".

His son Rahul Gandhi tweeted on his birth anniversary, "Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and everyday."

He paid his tributes to the former PM at Veer Bhumi on Thursday. Watch: