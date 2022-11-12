Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Nalini Sriharan Released from Vellore Jail

Vellore (Tamil Nadu): A day after the Supreme Court ordered the release of all convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Nalini Sriharan was released from the Vellore jail on Saturday. She is one of the six convicts who were serving life imprisonment in connection with the the assassination of the former Prime Minister.

A bench of BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna on Friday passed the order of release. The court said it considered the good conduct of convicts in the prison. The other convicts in the high profile case are Ravichandran, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, S Raja, and Shriharan.

“Nalini has been behind bars for over three decades and her conduct has also been satisfactory. She has a PG diploma in Computer Application,” the top court said.

Nalini spent 31 years in prison making her the longest serving woman prisoner in the country. After coming out of the Vellore jail, Nalini thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for extending their support throughout her jail time.

Nalini Sriharan on Saturday walked out of jail from the Special Prison for Women in Vellore, a day after the Supreme Court ordered the release of all remaining six convicts in connection with the former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.@NewIndianXpress @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/EfKruN7tUm — Shyamsundar N (@shyamnss170989) November 12, 2022

It may be mentioned here that the Tamil Nadu government had earlier recommended the premature release of convicts. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 by a woman suicider bomber of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) group during a public rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

