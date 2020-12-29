Superstar Rajinikanth made it clear that he is not going to start his political party. He further added that his recent health scare is a warning from God. He took to his Twitter and posted a tweet. Here is the tweet from Rajinikanth.

This news has disappointed the fans of Thalaiva. It appears that Rajini has shelved the plans to float a political outfit following his recent health problems.

It may be recalled that only a few days ago, on his birthday, Rajinikanth had stated that he would be announcing the name and symbol of his political party on December 31. Fans were keen to hear the details, however, after suffering a setback in his healh recently, Rajini is said to have taken the decision not to contest the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

Rajinikanth was rushed to the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad from the movie sets where he was shooting for his upcoming movie Annaatthe. Doctors said his BP levels were high and after a few days of treatment; doctors advised him a week's bed rest and asked him not to indulge in activities which could strain him mentally.

The decision of Rajini to not float any party right now seems to have been a result of his health concern.