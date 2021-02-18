Rajasthanis Travel 5 kms To Buy Fuel After Price Hike

The petrol price crossed Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan after fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row. The drastic hike in fuel prices has caused problems for petrol pump dealers in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

Daily, because of the hike in fuel price lot of people, taxies, truck drivers, and other commuters are driving to Abohar in Punjab to buy fuel. But when checked, in Punjab it is about Rs 10 lesser than Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

The petrol price in Sri Ganganagar, on Wednesday, was Rs 100.7 per litre; the premium variety cost even more by Rs 3. However, petrol in Punjab's Abohar was being sold at Rs 91.15 per litre on Wednesday.

In Sri Ganganagar, the rate of diesel on Wednesday was Rs 92.7 per litre when compared to Rs 82.22 per litre in Punjab's Abohar.

Sri Ganganagar is a district of Rajasthan, which touches Pakistan on one side, and Punjab is its neighbour on the other. Abohar is approximately 5-kilometre far from Sri Ganganagar.

Sri Ganganagar petrol and diesel dealers are losing their business as people are going to Punjab's Abohar to get their fuel tanks filled, to avoid paying more for petrol or diesel.

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, mentioned in the state assembly that the state government has lost Rs 1,000 crore of revenue by bringing VAT down by 2%.

The Government seems calm on the issue of the petrol price hike. We can see no worry, as no statement is made till now regarding this issue. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has suggested there is no possibility of the government intervening to regulate petrol and diesel prices in order to check the cost of fuel.