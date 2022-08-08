Rajasthan: Three Die in Sikar Temple Stampede, PM, CM Condole Loss of Lives

New Delhi: Three women devotees were killed and four others were seriously wounded in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district early Monday, police said.

Devotees in large numbers had gathered outside the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple over the two last two days on the occasion of ‘Gyaras’, an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar. As soon as the gates of the temple opened at 4.30 am, the devotees rushed for darshan and a stampede broke out and three women were trampled under fellow devotees' feet.

Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said the CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the temple stampede.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of devotees in the stampede and termed the incident “unfortunate”. He ordered a probe into the incident and also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 20,000 to the injured from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).