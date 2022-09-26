Rajasthan Political Crisis: 90 MLAs Loyal To Ashok Gehlot Resign, Put 3 Demands Before Congress

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Rajasthan state government is in danger of collapsing after 90 MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to speaker CP Joshi late on Sunday. According to the reports, the MLAs are upset over the buzz that rebel Sachin Pilot may become CM if Gehlot becomes the party's national president. Khachariyawas said a total of 92 MLAs had banded together and were angry that Gehlot had not discussed with them about the CM post if he is elected party president. Congress has 108 members in the 200-member House. A total of 13 Independents support them.

Gehlot held a telephonic conversation with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. "Nothing is in my hands. The MLAs are angry," he said over the phone. Disturbances were created in Rajasthan Politics after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became the first person to announce his candidature for the AICC presidential poll.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge had reached Jaipur to resolve the current situation in the state. They were to meet the MLAs one-on-one to find a way out of the impasse.

According to the sources, Gehlot loyalists have put 3 demands in Congress.

The CLP meeting will be conducted after October 19.

Sachin Pilot or anyone from his camp should not be made the CM.

The meeting should be held in a group.

