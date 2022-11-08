A physical education teacher in the State of Rajasthan underwent gender change surgery to become a male and married his student on Sunday.

The teacher, who was earlier Meera Kuntal and is now identified as Aarav Kuntal from Bharatpur district had married his student named Kalpana Fouzadar. He had fallen in love with her when she was in school and it was a mutual feeling. He apparently had his first surgery in December 2019 and Kalpana had accompanied him for the operation and was by his side. As per ANI reports Aarav said that he always wanted to be a male. Kalpana stated that she loved him and would have married him even if he hadn’t undergone surgery.

Gender change surgery, which is also called gender reassignment surgery (GRS) or gender confirmation surgery (GCS), alters a transgender or transsexual person's physical appearance and sexual characteristics to resemble those associated with their identified gender (Wikipedia). Aarav had undergone surgery between 2019 and 2021 and had changed his gender before marrying her.

The couple got married only after seeking blessings from their parents and celebrated the wedding in a grand manner. Kalpana who is a state-level Kabaddi player is slated to go to Dubai for a tournament.

