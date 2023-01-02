Rajasthan: Passenger Train derails in Pali, No Casualties Reported

Jan 02, 2023, 08:12 IST
- Sakshi Post

Atleast 10 passengers were injured after a train derailed in Rajasthan in the early  hours of Monday. The accident was reported at around 3:27 am at Rajkiawas in Pali.

Officials said eight coaches of the Suryanagari Express derailed between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.

Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur.

No fatalities were reported in the incident.

Also Read: Amit Shah To Visit Kurnool On January 8


Read More:

Tags: 
Rajasthan
Pali
Advertisement
Back to Top