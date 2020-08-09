JAIPUR: An autorickshaw driver was allegedly beaten up for not chanting 'Modi Zindabad' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. The 52-year-old driver said that he was attacked by two people and they pulled his beard; asked him to go to Pakistan. Gaffar Ahmed Kacchawa, the victim filed a complaint at the Sadar police station in Rajasthan's Sikar.

According to the complaint, the accused stole his wristwatch and money, broke his teeth, and tried to flee with his autorickshaw. He said that Gaffar was returning after dropping passengers at Jigri Chhoti village on Friday morning. He was stopped by two men in the car and they allegedly asked him to chant 'Modi zindabad' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Ahmed further added that they thrashed him with a stick. He said that, "I have a head injury and have sustained an injury on the waist as well. I was assaulted all over with legs and fists." He was reportedly left with broken teeth, a swollen eye and bruises on the face.

Ahmed told a news agency that, "My vehicle was overtaken by another. Two people came out of it and started beating me. They slapped me and asked me to chant 'Modi zindabad'. They kicked and pulled my beard too."

Pushpendra Singh, a senior police officer in Sikar, told news agency PTI, "We arrested two people on Friday after the complaint was lodged. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused misbehaved and thrashed the victim under the influence of alcohol."

The two accused have been identified as Rajendra Jat and Shambhu Dayal, residents of Jagdalpur and Jigar Chhoti, respectively were caught within six hours of registering the case. It is said that they also have multiple cases of physical assault, theft, and the SC/ST (Atrocities Prevention) Act filed against them. Police state that the Bolero pick-up reportedly used by the accused has also been seized.