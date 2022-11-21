Rajasthan Horror: Six Members of Family, Including 4 Kids Found Dead in Udaipur

Udaipur: In a shocking incident, a couple and their four kids were found dead at their house in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said on Monday.

The police said the preliminary investigation suggests that the family head Prakash Pappu Gameti killed his wife and children and then died by suicide. The incident occurred in the Jhadoli village and it has sent shockwaves among the locals.

According to Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma, the head of the family has strangulated his wife and children before taking his own life. Prakash’s brother found out about this horrific incident when he visited his house on Monday morning.

He was shocked to see the brother’s family dead and immediately alerted the neighbours and police.

The police said the bodies of Prakash and his three sons Ganesh (5), Pushkar (4) and Rishan (2) were found hanging from the ceiling of the house and his wife Durga and four-month-old son were lying on a bed.

Prakash used to work in Gujarat and recently returned to Udaipur and his financial condition was not good, police added. It is said Prakash was disturbed for quite some time and was visiting an exorcist to get rid of problems in his life.

(With PTI inputs)