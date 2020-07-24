JAIPUR: In a major relief to Sachin Pilot, and other Congress leaders, the Rajasthan High Court, which heard the petition filed by them over disqualification notices issued by Speaker CP Joshi on Friday, said that no action can be taken against Pilot and other Congress leaders for now.

The court, which began hearing on Friday over disqualification notices issued by Joshi, allowed the petition filed by Sachin Pilot. The bench agreed with rebel leader Sachin Pilot's version that the central government should be involved in the latest crisis.

The High Court directed the speaker not to take any action against the rebel MLAs and advised him to exercise restraint until conditions were right.

During the hearing, the court issued orders to maintain the status quo, putting an end to the political crisis that had been raging for the past two weeks in the state.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly had earlier issued disqualification notices to 19 MLAs for not attending the party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Following which, Pilot and Congress leaders then approached the high court.

While the HC is conducting hearings over the Speaker's notices, the government approached Supreme Court.

Hearing the petition filed by Joshi, the apex court had refused to stay the proceedings of the high court on Thursday. However, Supreme Court announced that the high court verdict will be subject to its final ruling.