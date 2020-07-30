JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra accepted the cabinet’s revised fourth proposal to start the assembly sessions from August 14, late in the evening on July 29. Governor issued an order over the same and instructed the authorities to make all the arrangements for the special session by taking all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Ashok Gehlot had a meeting with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan for almost 15 minutes.The Cabinet met after the meeting with the Governor and it had sent another proposal seeking the commencement of the sessions of the Legislature from August 14 instead of July 31, as originally demanded after Raj Bhavan returned three cabinet proposals in six days.

Reversing the Cabinet's recommendations, Gehlot chose August 14 as the opening date for the implementation of the 21 - day notice period rule. The latest proposal has been sent for consideration by keeping in view of all the proposals sent to the governor since July 23.

The governor has sent back the third recommendation sent by Chief Minister Gehlot to the cabinet governor seeking clarification over the proposal to start the assembly from July 31. The Governor stated that they had not given satisfactory answers to the explanations sought in the matter of Assembly meetings and should send the proposal again stating the valid reason for initiating assembly meetings.

While rejecting the earlier proposals the Governor‌, said that meetings could be started with a 21-day notice period if no reason was given to start the meetings with short notice. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday met the Governor. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the six BSP MLAs by the Congress.

The six candidates who won as MLAs on behalf of the BSP in the elections held in 2018 have joined the Congress in September 2019. BSP Rajasthan branch president Bhagwan Singh Baba said that a petition has been filed in the high court against the merger and a complaint has been lodged in the Speaker's office.