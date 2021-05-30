Rajasthan: Doctor Couple Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Rajasthan, Murder Captured on Camera

A doctor couple was killed in broad daylight by unknown bikers in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Friday. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

Sudeep Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44), who were shot by two bike-riding assailants, have been identified as the brother and cousin of a woman who was reportedly murdered in 2019.

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Bishnoi stated,“In 2019, a woman, with whom Sudeep allegedly had a relationship, died along with her son after the doctor's wife and his mother allegedly set fire to their house. Following the incident, the doctor, his wife, and his mother were all arrested, and all three were released on bail”

Anuj Gurjar and Mahesh Gurjar, Deepa's brother and first cousin, followed the doctor couple down to Shri Radhe Chowraha in Bharatpur on Friday afternoon, where they were shot dead at point-blank range.

According to preliminary evidence, it appears to be a case of revenge murder. An attempt is being made to apprehend them. “An FIR has been filed in this case, and additional investigation is underway,” Bishnoi stated.