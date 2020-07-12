NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the BJP is trying to topple the Congress-led government by bribing Congress and Independent MLAs triggering political uncertainty in the state. According to the sources, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is in talks with the saffron party. He went to Delhi with at least eight of his loyalist MLAs to show his power to the high command.

Another report says that Sachin Pilot has complained of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's sidelining attempts. Three independent MLAs - Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank, Khushveer Singh, who supported the Congress have reached Delhi and it is learned that they may pull back their support.

Several state ministers and party legislators met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Labour Minister Tikaram Jully, among others, visited Gehlot. Apart from Congress MLAs, Independent MLAs also met the chief minister. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas asserted that BJP's conspiracy has been exposed and they will not be successful in fulfilling their agenda of toppling the state government.

Mr Gehlot said that, "We keep hearing about money being given to MLAs to switch sides. Some have been given up to Rs 15 crores, and some have been assured of other favors. What they've done secretly for the first time, they're doing publicly now. You've seen this in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and the northeastern states."

Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha said, "While the chief minister is fighting the coronavirus crisis, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and his team are trying to topple the state government. They are butchers." Later in the night, Gehlot called for a meeting of the Council of Ministers at his residence to discuss the political situation in the state.

Earlier at a press conference, Gehlot alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money.

However, BJP state President Satish Poonia rejected all the allegations and asserted that the political situation in the state was the result of infighting in the Congress and the chief minister was just trying to shift the blame.