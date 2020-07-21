JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday deferred the verdict till July 24 on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs who had challenged their disqualification notices issued to them by the assembly speaker.

The High Court also asked the assembly speaker not to take any action against Sachin Pilot and other Congress MLAs.

The Rajasthan High Court is expected to dispose of the writ petitions filed by Sachin Pilot and his section of MLAs and pronounce the verdict on July 24.

The High Court's restraint comes as a great relief for Sachin Pilot and his group of MLS amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan.