JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that they are all set to recommend convening of a house session soon, may be as early as next week. The Congress and the Ashok Gehlot had mixed reactions about the Supreme Court's crucial verdict on a petition by Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels.

The Congress Camp is not happy that the Supreme Court did not impose a stay on High Court to rule on the Speaker's right to give notices to the rebels on its disqualification petition, but insisted that the Gehlot Government had numbers on its hand.

Gehlot speaking to the journalists on Thursday in Jaipur said that, "Our government has a majority support. We are going to schedule an assembly session soon. Thursday's court case addressed was only the specific issue of the Speaker sending notices to rebel MLAs and not the larger issue of anti-defection law. We have always valued the judiciary, and no one should mess with it."

AICC spokesman cum observer for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken stated that, "We are discussing whether we should go straight to the floor-test or wait for court orders so that there won't be any more legal problems until our government wins the floor-test. BJP and the rebel MLAs know that our government has majority support that's why they have not given any notice for no-confidence motion."

The High Court of Rajasthan will give its verdict at 10.30 am on Friday on team Pilot's petition challenging disqualification notices sent to them by the Speaker after they missed two meetings called by Mr. Gehlot last week.

The rebels argued in court that the notices can not be issued by the Speaker when the House is not in session. They opposed a provision that would require the Speaker to disqualify members if they have "voluntarily relinquished party membership." They said that they don't want to leave the Congress but they just want a change of leadership.

The Gehlot government is now going for a long weekend, with the challenge of safeguarding MLAs from poachers and working harder to attract some of the rebels, while also braving more and more frequent raids by central agencies on persons close to the CM and the Congress.