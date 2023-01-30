Jaipur: The annual urs (death anniversary) for Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the famed dargah in Ajmer of Rajasthan witnessed a exchange of blows between the followers of Barelvi sect and the Khadims (custodians and servers) of dargah on Monday.

The fight broke out after a group of people raised slogans in the favour of Barelvi sect (of Muslims) and the sloganeering angered the Khadims and the clash ensued. This led to chaos among the pilgrims.

With the intervention of police and the dargah administration, the situation was brought under control, however, the people who shouted slogans inside the precincts of dargah managed to escape. However, no formal complaint has been registered against the people who were involved in the scuffle.

