Rajasthan: 2 Pilots Killed In Air Force's MiG-21 Plane Crash

Two pilots were killed after an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed near Barmer in the south western part of Rajasthan on Thursday evening.

"A twin seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries," the Air Force said in a statement.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families,"it further said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of two air warriors in an accident of IAF's Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer."

A court of Inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of the Mig-21 crash near Barmer in Rajasthan.