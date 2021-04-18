Raipur COVID Hospital Fire: 1 Corona Patient Burnt Alive, 3 Die Of Suffocation

RAIPUR: Four coronavirus patients were killed in a fire at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at Raipur's Rajdhani hospital on Saturday morning, which was caused due to short-circuit in the electrical wiring, which spread throughout the hospital. As per reports, one patient died due to fire injuries and the other three due to suffocation.

A staff member of the hospital had seen smoke coming out from the ICU and immediately informed the hospital authorities who called the fire brigade. Thirty-four patients were admitted to the hospital; nine were admitted to the ICU, officials said. Firefighters and the hospital staff rescued the patients and it took almost two hours to extinguish the fire.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

