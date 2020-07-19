NEW DELHI: Residents of national capital woke up to heavy rains and rumbling of thunder on Sunday morning. The rains brought the mercury down by several notches.

Several low-lying areas were waterlogged affecting traffic movement.

Following heavy rains, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge in Delhi. Later, fire department personnel rescued people who were onboard the bus.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain is likely to continue in many places of Delhi and occur in adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Till 5:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 4.9 mm rainfall. The Palam weather station gauged 3.8 mm precipitation.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "Moderate to isolated heavy rains were witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR."

Earlier, the IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the "entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20".

Despite the early arrival of monsoon in Delhi, the rains have remained subdued.