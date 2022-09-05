Rain Hit Areas Of Bengaluru To Face 2 Day Water Supply Shutdown

Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru and many places in the cities were facing severe waterlogging issues. Waterlogging led to heavy traffic jams and normal life was thrown out of gear. Now, the drinking water supply will remain shut for two days in rain-hit areas of Bengaluru. The pumping station, which lifts water from the Cauvery river upwards to the city, remains submerged in Mandya of Karnataka. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pumping station is now submerged under water.

According to the reports, more than 50 areas of rain hit Bengaluru may not receive drinking water for the next two days and the officials are putting all their efforts to drain the water from the pumping station. A technical team is also working to restart the machine.

Two State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have also been deployed to the affected places. Many areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding due to heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and several districts in Karnataka were warned of heavy rains until September 9.

