Railways to Run Oxygen Express trains to Supply Liquid Medical Oxy Cylinders to COVID Hit States

'Oxygen Express' are special trains which will run across India supply medical oxygen. These trains will work for the next few days helping and supplying oxygen tanks to severely affected cities.

As the Covid cases rise, the hospitals are facing a difficult situation. They are running out of oxygen cylinders. Recent reports from the Bengaluru hospitals confirmed that they are facing issues due to a shortage in oxygen supply.

The demand for oxygen tanks and cylinders is really high as of now. During the second wave, India is witnessing new positive cases every day. To help the hospitals, these trains will run throughout the country.

The tanks will be filled near Mumbai as the train journeys from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations. The liquid oxygen will be filled from different places including, Vizag, Rourkela, Jamshedpur and others. Oxygen Express will run for the next few days to help out with the increase in oxygen demand.

States like Maharashtra and Karnataka require medical oxygen. Cases are high in these regions; deaths were reported as a result of lack of oxygen supply. Many hospitals have several patients in serious condition but not even enough oxygen cylinders for half of them. These hospitals will be under primary focus.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed in a tweet that these Oxygen Express trains are another initiative by the central government in the country’s battle with coronavirus. “Roll-on-Roll-off oxygen trucks getting loaded for Oxygen Express. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Government of India is committed to doing everything possible to help COVID-19 patients.”

In another tweet, Goyal added that “In line with PM Narendra Modi's priority to ensure affordable medical care for COVID-19 patients, imports of Remdesivir API, injection and specific inputs have been made import duty free. This should increase supply and reduce cost thus providing relief to patients.”

To ensure that these trains run smoothly, the Railway Board officials and state transport commissioners had a meeting. The Zonal railways were instructed to be ready with the trailers and ensure safe loading. Ramps were built anear stations where the tanks will be filled up.