Railways to Resume All Trains From This Date

Railway services have been cancelled ever since COVID-19 pandemic started and now the Indian Railways are planning to resume all the services. At present, Railways is operating 65% of trains.

Earlier, news broke out that the train services are likely to start from April 1st and all the passenger trains will be available soon. Responding to this, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that, "There is no such given date. The Indian Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Currently, there is more than 65 per cent of trains operational across the country. More than 250 were added in January alone. More trains will be added gradually."

Indian Railways stopped train services in March 2020 and it is expected that the Railways will resume the train services just like pre-covid times. A total of 250 trains have already started from the month of January.

Piyush Goyal said that Indian Railways is keeping an eye on the situation in the country and will resume normal train services after having a discussion with all the concerned ministries in the government. The number of trains is being increased in a phased manner, keeping different factors into consideration. The coronavirus vaccination drive has already started in India.

It is known that some trains are now available under the name of special trains. Due to the corona, the revenue to the railways due to the passengers has dropped significantly. By December 2020, the railways had lost Rs 36,993 crore in revenue compared to the 2019-20 financial year. Of this, passenger revenue fell by Rs 32,768.97 crore. Railways have been affected severely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the passenger trains have been operated during the coronavirus pandemic times as well.