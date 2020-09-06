Indian Railways will conduct the first phase of computer-based examinations to fill the vacancies of up to 1.40 lakh posts from 15 December 2020. The officials on Saturday announced that they have invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1.4 lakh posts.

Railways CEO VK Yadav said that, "We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed."

There are 35,208 posts in non-technical categories such as guards, office clerks, commercial clerks, and others. A total of 1,663 posts for isolated and ministerial categories such as steno and teachers, and 1,03,769 posts for level-one vacancies such as track maintainers and pointsman.

The announcement from the Ministry of Railways came in the context of the NEET (UG) and JEE (Mains) 2020 exams taking place in the midst of the pandemic, and the Ministry hoped to initiate the process of Railways recruitment that had been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry said in a statement that, "Now that experience of conduct examination for the JEE for IITs and NEET is there, it was felt that Railways too can start the process which had to be stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic."

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also announced the exam dates on Twitter. Here is the tweet.