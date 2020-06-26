NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Thursday announced that due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, all the passenger services have been cancelled till August 12. However, the special Rajdhani, mail and express trains will be functional.

The Railway Board issued a notification that, "It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020. It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular timetabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled."

IRCTC has announced a detailed guideline on how to get a refund for the booked railway tickets.

People who have booked tickets from the railway counter can apply for a refund within six months from the date of the journey. To get a refund, a passenger needs to file TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) at the station. The TDR form must be submitted within the next 60 days to chief claim officer or chief commercial manager refund’s office. The refund will be adjusted after verification. If the passenger has booked tickets online, the money will be automatically refunded to their source account. Passenger can also cancel PRS counter tickets from the official website of IRCTC. Ticket cancellation is also allowed through 139.

The Indian Railways had started its limited services to run at full capacity on May 12. All the trains were cancelled for nearly two months due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. In the second phase of graded resumption of passenger train operations, 1,100 more trains were placed into service including 17 Jan Shatabdis, five Durontos, and a number of traditionally popular mail or express trains to different parts of India.