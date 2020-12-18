Railways Alert: Trains On Gudur-Tirupati Route Cancelled, Diverted

CANCELLATION/ DIVERSION OF TRAINS



In view of safety related modernization works, Non-interlocking works for upgradation of THIRCHANUR in Gudur-Tirupathi section of Guntakal division in South Central Railway system the following train services are affected.

Cancelled trains:

1. The train No. 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special express leaving Bhubaneswar on 19.12.2020 is cancelled

2. The train No. 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar special express leaving Tirupati on 20.12.2020 is cancelled

Diversion Trains:

1. The train No. 02890 Yesvantapur- Tata special express leaving Yesvantpur on 21.12.2020 will run in diverted route via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta, Gudur without touching Tirupati.

2. The train No. 02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia special express leaving Yesvantpur on 25.12.2020 will run in diverted route via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta, Gudur without touching Chittoor, Tirupati.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and kindly bear with administration for the inconvenience caused. These modernisation works are essential for enhancement of passenger convenience and safety.