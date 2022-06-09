Railway Ministry's Big Shock to Passengers Travelling on Train

Gone are the days when you could carry as much luggage as you could on a train. Now, all that is going to change. The Railway Ministry has announced on its social media handle, asking travellers not to carry heavy luggages in the train.

It says that if a passenger has heavy luggage, they could use railways parcel service.

Netizens are now worried after the railways statement saying they would start charging extra money for extra luggage like the airways. Scores of them have commented on that saying it is not good to levy extra luggage charges on the common man.

अगर सामान होगा ज्यादा, तो सफर का आनंद होगा आधा!



अधिक सामान ले कर रेल यात्रा ना करें। सामान अधिक होने पर पार्सल कार्यालय जा कर लगेज बुक कराएं। pic.twitter.com/gUuishbqr5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 29, 2022

After this, the railway ministry understood the misinterpretation of its message and released another statement saying they were not imposing any new rules on luggage, they were just asking passengers to travel light to ease their burden.

News item covered on some social media/digital news platforms that the luggage policy of railways has recently been changed, is incorrect.



It is hereby clarified that no change has been made in the recent past and the existing luggage policy is enforced for more than 10 years. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 6, 2022

Have a look at the tweet posted by the Railways

Also Read: Travel From Visakhapatnam to Chennai in Cordelia Cruise Ship, Check Rates and Facilities