Railway Alert: Several Trains Cancelled Due To Cyclone Yaas, Check Details

Cyclone Taukate wreaked havoc on the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and parts of Telugu states. Now, the effects of Cyclone Yaas can be seen mostly in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have announced the cancellation of several trains that operate through the Telugu states as a result of Typhoon Yaas. The details of those trains are listed below.

S.No Train No Route Cancel Dates 1 02703 Howrah to Secunderabad May 25 to 27 2 02704 Secunderabad to Howrah May 24 to 26 3 07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad May 26 to 28 4 07016 Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar May 24 to 28 5 07479 Tirupati to Puri May 24 to 28 6 07480 Puri to Tirupati May 26 to 28 7 02774 Secunderabad to Shalimar May 25 8 02773 Shalimar to Secunderabad May 26 9 01019 Bhubaneswar to Mumbai May 24 and 25 10 01020 Bhubaneswar to Mumbai May 25 and 26 11 02245 Howrah to Yesvantpur May 25 and 26 12 02246 Yesvantpur to Howrah May 24 and 25