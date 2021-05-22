Railway Alert: Several Trains Cancelled Due To Cyclone Yaas, Check Details
May 22, 2021, 12:42 IST
Cyclone Taukate wreaked havoc on the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and parts of Telugu states. Now, the effects of Cyclone Yaas can be seen mostly in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have announced the cancellation of several trains that operate through the Telugu states as a result of Typhoon Yaas. The details of those trains are listed below.
|S.No
|Train No
|Route
|Cancel Dates
|1
|02703
|Howrah to Secunderabad
|May 25 to 27
|2
|02704
|Secunderabad to Howrah
|May 24 to 26
|3
|07015
|Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad
|May 26 to 28
|4
|07016
|Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar
|May 24 to 28
|5
|07479
|Tirupati to Puri
|May 24 to 28
|6
|07480
|Puri to Tirupati
|May 26 to 28
|7
|02774
|Secunderabad to Shalimar
|May 25
|8
|02773
|Shalimar to Secunderabad
|May 26
|9
|01019
|Bhubaneswar to Mumbai
|May 24 and 25
|10
|01020
|Bhubaneswar to Mumbai
|May 25 and 26
|11
|02245
|Howrah to Yesvantpur
|May 25 and 26
|12
|02246
|Yesvantpur to Howrah
|May 24 and 25
More from section
Advertisement