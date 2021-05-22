Railway Alert: Several Trains Cancelled Due To Cyclone Yaas, Check Details

May 22, 2021, 12:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

Cyclone Taukate wreaked havoc on the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and parts of Telugu states. Now, the effects of Cyclone Yaas can be seen mostly in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have announced the cancellation of several trains that operate through the Telugu states as a result of Typhoon Yaas. The details of those trains are listed below.

   

   S.No Train No Route  Cancel Dates
1  02703  Howrah to Secunderabad  May 25 to 27
2  02704  Secunderabad to Howrah May 24 to 26
3  07015  Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad  May 26 to 28
4  07016  Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar May 24 to 28
5  07479 Tirupati to Puri  May 24 to 28
6  07480  Puri to Tirupati May 26 to 28
7   02774 Secunderabad to Shalimar May 25
8 02773 Shalimar to Secunderabad May 26
9  01019  Bhubaneswar to Mumbai May 24 and 25
10 01020 Bhubaneswar to Mumbai   May 25 and 26
11 02245 Howrah to Yesvantpur  May 25 and 26
12 02246 Yesvantpur to Howrah May 24 and 25
