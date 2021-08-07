Rail Madad Indian Railways One-Stop Passenger Hotline Launched

Rail Madad: Indian Railways has introduced Rail Madad, an integrated one-stop solution in which the national transporter has consolidated a variety of existing helplines used for diverse reasons into one.

The Railway Ministry said in a statement today that the toll-free hotline 139 may be used for all types of inquiries and complaints, and that the helpline is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in 12 languages.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that in FY 2020-21, 99.93% of complaints received through 139 helplines were closed, and 72% of complainants' feedback was either 'Excellent' or 'Satisfactory.'

According to the statement, Rail Madad is an integrated and innovative one-stop solution for customer grievances, inquiries, suggestions, and assistance, giving passengers the option of accessing RailMadad via multiple channels, including the Web, App, SMS, Social Media, and the Helpline number (139), for prompt resolution of their complaints during their journey.