Raichur Teacher Pours Boiling Water on Student, The Reason is Frivolous!

In a very tragic incident, a school teacher is said to have thrown boiling water over a student. The incident is said to have taken place on September 2 but came to light recently. The 8-year-old boy studying in the second standard in Sri Ganamatheshwara Senior Primary Schook in Maski of Raichur district, in Karnataka, defecated in his school uniform. Then the teacher by the name Huligeppa is said to have poured boiling water over the student. As a result, the boy is said to have suffered 40% burns. The boy was immediately shifted to Lingasaguru Taluk hospital and pictures of the schoolboy in the hospital are going viral.

Ever since the incident took place, the teacher is said to be absconding, reports say. It is said that the parents of the boy were apparently threatened by a few people in power as a result they didn't file any complaint with the police.

On the other hand, the child welfare committee or any concerned department or officials didn't pay a visit to the victim. Villagers say that the police should have registered a suo moto case instead of turning a blind eye to the plight of the boy.

According to the reports, the teacher Huligeppa is said to have a criminal past. In 2015 police caught him on the pretext of carrying sharp weapons and trying to attempt the murder of former MLA Manappa D Vajjal of Lingasaguru constituency. A case of attempt to murder was filed against Huligeppa in the Lingasaguru police station.