Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained; Congress Leaders Protest Across the Country

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained amid a massive protest outside the party's Delhi headquarters against rising prices, unemployment and GST hike on essential items in the country.

Led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs today wore black clothes in Parliament to protest against the rising prices and unemployment. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned today as Congress members created an uproar over the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders had planned to take part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were going to hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament, the party said in a statement.

The administration had imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi ahead of the Congress march. Citing the restrictions, Delhi police had denied permission to the Congress for holding a protest in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi Police when he was protesting with other Congress leaders outside the party headquarters. They are being kept at Police Lines in Delhi's Kingsway Camp.

