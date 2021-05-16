Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Rajeev Shankarrao Satav (46) died at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday, just days after recovering from coronavirus infection.

As per hospital, sources the MP was put on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated due to post Covid complications.

Said to be a close aide to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he had first tested COVID positive on April 22 and was admitted to Jehangir hospital where was being treated for the last 23 days. He had recovered from Covid he continued to have pneumonia and his health condition turned critical.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and expressed grief over the loss of his friend Rajeev Satav. Terming him a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals he said that it was a big loss for the Congress and conveyed his condolences to his family.

I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family. pic.twitter.com/mineA81UYJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021

Also Read: Twitter Meme Fest Over Amit Shah Missing Complaint