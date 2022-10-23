Hyderabad: Congress leader accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred in the country and said his party will ensure that Karnataka is not turned into a hate laboratory for the saffron party.

The Congress leader completed his Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome by the Telangana Congress leaders when the yatra entered the state. Congress Lok Sabha member and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, and a number of party leaders were among those who welcomed Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a gathering at the Telangana-Karnataka border, Rahul said in a statement that “The Congress party will not allow this garden of peace to be turned into a laboratory for the BJP's experiments with hatred and misgovernance.”

He thanked the people for their overwhelming support to the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Wayanad MP said the nationwide yatra is striving to promote harmony and brotherhood among the citizens.

Rahul said there exists ‘two Indias’ in the country today — one that belongs to a select few and rich and the other that belongs to lakhs of youth, farmers, workers and small businessmen.

“We don't want two Indias. We want only one India and all should get justice, and employment in it. There should be brotherhood in the country,” he said.

Thank you for the love Karnataka#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/QIvhyF0mC4 — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) October 23, 2022

Also Read: Viral Phone Call: Congress Issues Show Cause Notice to MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

(With agency inputs)

