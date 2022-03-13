Rahul Gandhi Should Become Congress President, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

After poll debacle, Congress's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee or CWC is going to meet at 4 pm today. CWC has decided to conduct a meeting and is likely to advance internal elections scheduled in September and the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will now be questioned. Congress tasted defeat in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab.

Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot speaking to a news agency said that "Rahul Gandhi should become the party president. For the last 3 decades, nobody from the Gandhi family became a PM or a minister. It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for Congress' unity."

He further stated, "In 2017, Congress was united and we won. After Channi became the CM the environment was conducive too but it was our mistake that due to internal conflict we lost Assembly elections in Punjab."

He also said, "Politics of polarisation is easier. BJP propagated Congress as a Muslim party on social media. Our way is to maintain the integrity & unity of the country. During polls, religion comes to the forefront while issues of inflation & jobs take a back seat for BJP."

