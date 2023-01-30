Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra Concludes Amid Snowfall in Kashmir 

Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir concluded with a mega rally during a heavy snowfall on Monday. The Congress leaders’ 145-day foot march covered nearly 4,000 km during the country-wide yatra.

As part of the closing ceremony of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the party's office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. The event saw attendance from regional heavyweights like National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

On this occasion, the Congress party held a mega rally at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium. The foot march came to an end with the flag-hoisting at Srinagar’s famed Lal Chowk on Sunday.

“I have not done this (yatra) for myself or for the Congress, but for the people of the country. Our aim is to stand against the ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of this country,” Rahul Gandhi told the gathering at the culmination rally.

With an eye on the 2024 general elections, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carried out a massive mass contact programme covering 3,970 km in 12 states, and two Union territories. During his countrywide foot march, he held over 100 corner meetings and 13 press conferences.

Later, Rahul Gandhi shared an adorable video on his Twitter profile in which he was seen enjoying a snowball fight with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Srinagar.