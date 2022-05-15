Rahul Gandhi Blasts BJP, RSS for Allegedly Muzzling Conversation Between People

May 15, 2022, 21:42 IST
Udaipur: Coming down heavily upon the BJP-led Central government over the rising inflation, unemployment and attack on the country's institutions, former Congress president Rahul  Gandhi said there’s a fear looming in the country that the BJP is hell-bent on turning ‘demographic dividend into demographic disaster.’

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi accused it of muzzling the voice of dissent in the country. He said, “Meaningful conversations are not allowed in India nowadays. We see conversations being muzzled and we do not understand its consequences.”

Addressing the gathering at Congress’ Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir here, he also slammed the BJP and RSS and said the ruling dispensation would never allow such an open conversation which Congress has always provided where people can hold deliberations without any fear or worry.

It may be noted here, the Congress on Sunday adopted a ‘Nav Sankalp’ which is a road map for wide-ranging reforms in the party organisation ahead of the parliamentary and assembly elections. The three-day Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir ended today with the adoption of Udaipur declaration. The Chintan Shivir was organised after a gap of nine years and was attended by over 400 party members on the concluding day.

