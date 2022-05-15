Udaipur: Coming down heavily upon the BJP-led Central government over the rising inflation, unemployment and attack on the country's institutions, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said there’s a fear looming in the country that the BJP is hell-bent on turning ‘demographic dividend into demographic disaster.’

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi accused it of muzzling the voice of dissent in the country. He said, “Meaningful conversations are not allowed in India nowadays. We see conversations being muzzled and we do not understand its consequences.”

It is critical for the union of this country that the states and the people are allowed to have a conversation. : Shri @RahulGandhi#NavSankalpShivir pic.twitter.com/d4XTeApEdz — Congress (@INCIndia) May 15, 2022

Addressing the gathering at Congress’ Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir here, he also slammed the BJP and RSS and said the ruling dispensation would never allow such an open conversation which Congress has always provided where people can hold deliberations without any fear or worry.

Today, India is facing a breakdown of institutions. Our demographic dividend is turning into a demographic disaster. Price rise & Unemployment are rampant. BJP has systematically destroyed instruments that allow conversations between people. Our country is in serious trouble. pic.twitter.com/nngUUMZQUX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2022

It may be noted here, the Congress on Sunday adopted a ‘Nav Sankalp’ which is a road map for wide-ranging reforms in the party organisation ahead of the parliamentary and assembly elections. The three-day Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir ended today with the adoption of Udaipur declaration. The Chintan Shivir was organised after a gap of nine years and was attended by over 400 party members on the concluding day.

We must have a mass contact programme, where all of us, regardless of our age or position go to the people of India and spend months with them. Understand what the people of India want, and what they are saying. : Shri @RahulGandhi#NavSankalpShivir pic.twitter.com/CpltOLAobm — Congress (@INCIndia) May 15, 2022

