Rahul Gandhi to Begin Telangana Leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Sunday

Hyderabad: As the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Telangana on Sunday morning, the minority leaders of the party are gearing up to give a warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi. The TPCC has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the Congress leader's journey in the State.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Gudebellur in Narayanpet district after exiting Karnataka from Raichur. Telangana Congress has made elaborate arrangements at Makhtal to welcome the AICC leader at the entry point on Karnataka-Telangana border. Huge banners and posters of Rahul Gandhi have been erected at the entry point.

“It was a huge success in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh and it will be a grand success in Telangana. The TPCC minorities department is trying to ensure the participation of a large number of people belonging to minority communities,” Shaik Abdullah Sohail, TPCC Minorities Dept Chairman said.

The Congress marathon walk will take a break for Diwali for three days from October 23 noon till October 26, a press release from TPCC said. The yatra will resume on October 27 morning from Gudebellur. It will reach Maktal and continue for 16 days in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders and supporters would walk 375 km covering 19 assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

Every day, Rahul Gandhi will undertake 20-25 km ‘padyatra’ and interact with local people along the way. He will also participate in a meet at Necklace Road and make a night halt at Bowenpally in Hyderabad.