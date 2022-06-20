Rahul Gandhi to Appear Before ED in National Herald Case

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. This will be the fourth round of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Congress has vowed to continue its nationwide peaceful protest against the central government's "vendetta politics." It is worth mentioning here that ED grilled Rahul between June 13 and June 15, amid protests by Congress workers and leaders. The ED had asked Gandhi to appear again on Friday (June 17), but he requested the officials to allot a new date citing the health of his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was earlier questioned in detail regarding the Gandhi family's ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the business that operates the National Herald newspaper. According to reports, the ED also requested Rahul Gandhi to detail the circumstances behind AJL's purchase by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

The AJL published the National Herald, which was founded by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. In 2010, the AJL, which was experiencing financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly formed YIL led by Gandhi supporters Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda.

Subramanian Swamy, a Bharatiya Janata Party politician, accused Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to defraud and misappropriate funds in a lawsuit filed in the Delhi High Court.

Officials familiar with the investigation said Rahul Gandhi is being questioned regarding YIL's takeover of the AJL, which Rahul Gandhi own. The Congress leader is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act's Criminal Act (PMLA).

Also Read: Shooting at Moechella Music Concert on U Street in Washington DC