Rahul Bhat Killing: Terrorists Who Killed Kashmiri Pandit Were Gunned Down

Three terrorists died in an encounter that broke out in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Amongst three, two terrorists were involved in the attack on Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat. An official said, "Two recently infiltrated Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit who escaped from recent anti-terrorist operation on May 11 at Salinder forest area were tracked down."

Rahul Bhat Killed:

Terrorists killed Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat who was a government employee at Chadoora Tehsil Office. He was shot at on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to Srinagar's SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. The terror group, 'Kashmir Tigers', took responsibility for the attack.

After the death of Rahul Bhat, protests erupted and the father of the deceased demanded an inquiry into the matter as he suspected the targeted killing of his son Rahul.

The wife of Rahul Bhat said that "He used to say everyone behaves nicely with him and nobody can harm him. Yet nobody protected him, they (terrorists) must've asked someone about him and his identity, otherwise, how would they've known."

She said that, "Despite repeated pleas, he wasn't transferred."

PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah said, "They are using Kashmiri Pandits as cannon fodder for their politics. I challenge them to come to Kashmir and roam around without security. Kashmiri Pandits are being persecuted. The nation is silent. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are totally indifferent towards Kashmiri Pandits."

On the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

