The Rafale Jet Pack Is Complete: IAF

New Delhi: Amid volatile situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced that the last of the 36 IAF Rafale jets was received on Thursday. The jets were handed over by France at Istres-Le Tube air base of Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

“Feet dry! 'The Pack is Complete'. The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker. (sic),” the IAF wrote in a tweet.

The Indian government had sealed a deal worth around 9 billion dollars with France in September 2016 to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The first batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Air Force Station in Ambala from France in July 2020. These fighter jets were formally inducted in September 2020 in a ceremony at Air Force station in Ambala.

FEET DRY! 'The Pack is Complete' The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker. Shukran jazeelan. @modgovae pic.twitter.com/5rkMikXQeS — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2022

As per the inter-governmental deal, the jets are fully equipped with India-specific requirements like enough storage for 10 hours, infra-red search and track systems, and towed decoys to lure incoming missiles away and missile approach warning system.

Also Read: India Successfully Tests Agni-V