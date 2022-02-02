Qatar Adds India to Travel Ban List

Qatar has updated its travel red list to add six countries based on international and regional health risk factors, as well as COVID-19 epidemiology. The report was released by the Ministry of Public Health, and it includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal, and Egypt. According to the ministry, the list came into effect on January 30 at 7 pm. The restrictions on passengers arriving from the GCC countries are individuals from Qatar who are fully vaccinated, foreign residents, and nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations will be subject to a two-day home quarantine upon arrival, according to legislation related to arrivals from the red list countries.

Passengers of all ages are required to obtain a negative RTPCR test within 72 hours of their arrival in Qatar. On the second day of the home quarantine, they will also do a rapid antigen test. Visitors who have not been vaccinated will have to undergo a seven-day home quarantine upon arrival in Qatar. They must do a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival, followed by a rapid antigen test on the seventh day of quarantine.